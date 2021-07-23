Avera Medical Minute
Three killed in crash on I-229 Thursday evening

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 229 between the Cliff Avenue and 26th Street exits.

Portions of the interstate and on-ramps in the area were closed for a brief time.

Authorities have not released any details on the victims or the cause of the crash.

Stay with Dakota News Now for more on this developing story.

