Three killed in crash on I-229 Thursday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 229 between the Cliff Avenue and 26th Street exits.

Portions of the interstate and on-ramps in the area were closed for a brief time.

Authorities have not released any details on the victims or the cause of the crash.

