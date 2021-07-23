Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Waverly-South Shore school district sees drop in job applicants

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Practice for the start of football season begins in just a couple of weeks in Waverly. But the Waverly-South Shore School District is struggling to find staff for the team. And it’s the same story for other activities and teaching positions.

“It’s requiring a whole new level of creativity, a lot of cooperation, outside the box thinking to make sure that in the end, we’re not depriving our students of any kind of educational opportunity.” said Waverly-South Shore Superintendent Jon Meyer.

Meyer sent out a letter to district parents and residents, asking them to help fill roles in activities for the coming year. And along with still needing other positions, he says it’s a two edge sword of not having enough first-time teachers, and losing veterans to better paying opportunities.

“We’re losing our experienced teachers to better paying opportunities outside of education. But we’re losing our potential new teachers to better opportunities.” said Meyer.

This just isn’t a problem in Waverly-South Shore though. Although the state of South Dakota created a half cent sales tax increase for educator pay a few years ago, Harrisburg School District Superintendent Tim Graf said the state still ranks last in average teacher compensation. And he said that’s a problem for every district in the state, no matter the size.

“With dropping back to 51st in states, even with that teacher pay plan proposal a few years ago, it’s going to be harder than ever to keep up.” said Graf.

Meyer said a long term solution to a teacher shortage will be difficult, as not only are they competing with other states. But districts are also competing with other industries to retain staff as a labor shortage affects the country. But he said one option would be to not only continue to push students into the education profession, but increase salaries for veteran teachers as well.

“And I think we start by incentivizing our teachers to stay in the teaching profession. We know that the new talent pipeline, that fix is four years at minimum down the road.” said Meyer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Sioux Falls woman sentenced to prison in years-long embezzlement scheme
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sanford Health to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Not to be confused with the popular show, The Backyardigans, but the Backartigans is a group of...
“Backartigans” opens up Sioux Falls art scene
Sioux Falls school bus
Sioux Falls in need of more school bus drivers
Backartigans
This weekend: ‘Christmas in July’ event to raise funds for LifeScape