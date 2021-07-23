Avera Medical Minute
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on mobile devices & TV

Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics(Hawaii News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is your home for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games! See below for links to upcoming events for your phones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

Also, see clips from the Tokyo Games and a full schedule of when you can find coverage on KDLT on your TVs. You can also find a programing schedule on dakotanewsnow.com/programming/schedule/ or on nbcolympics.com/schedule. You can also catch up and keep up with LIVE moments from the Tokyo Olympics with Peacock.

MOBILE DEVICES (Click any link to watch live at the specified time)

July 23

Noon - NBC Daytime Preview Show

6:30 pm - Opening Ceremony Primetime

Additional Coverage

6:30 pm - Rowing Heats/Reps

7:00 pm - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 1

7:00 pm - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 2

7:00 pm - Fencing - Men’s Sabre, Women’s Epee (Individual): Prelims

7:00 pm - Table Tennis Table 1: Men’s/Women’s/Mixed Prelims

7:00 pm - Badminton Session 1 Group Play Court 3

7:20 pm - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg: Group B

7:30 pm - Archery Mixed Team Prelims

8:00 pm - Taekwondo Women’s 49kg & Men’s 58kg

8:00 pm - Gymnastics Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 1: Main Coverage

8:15 pm - Basketball Men/Women Prelims, Session 1 (4 Games)

8:45 pm - Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Finals

9:00 pm - Judo Women’s 48kg & Men’s 60kg: Elimination and Quarterfinals

9:00 pm - Boxing Session 1: Men’s Heavy (R32), Women’s Feather (R32), more

9:00 pm - Tennis Day 1: Center Court: Match 1

9:00 pm - Cycling Men’s Road Race

10:50 pm - Weightlifting Women’s 49kg: Group A

