Former Augustana pitcher gets new prosthetic arm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parker Hanson’s story has been filled with ups and downs, and Friday he traveled back to his childhood hospital to get fitted with his new prosthetic arm.

Hanson says this was a long time coming as his prosthetic arm was stolen over three months ago.

He originally didn’t know how he would get his arm replaced.

“At the time when it happened I wasn’t really sure what avenue I was gonna go to get a new prosthetic I was really concerned with it,” said Hanson.

Hanson had always used Shriners Children’s Hospital in the twin cities growing up, but they usually only work with kid’s prosthetics.

With Hanson needing a new prosthetic, Augustana University held fundraisers to raise $5,000 to help assist in getting Parker’s new arm.

But before that money could be used for a new prosthetic, Shriners Children’s Twin Cities offered to build him one for free.

“I’m super thankful for them and the whole organization here and being able to donate some money back to them as I did was an awesome day for me,” said Hanson.

