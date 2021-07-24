Avera Medical Minute
LUMP OF COAL: Canaries Can’t Complete Christmas In July Comeback Against Lincoln

Birds fall 9-8
By Zach Borg and American Association
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justin Byrd and Ryan Long each homered and the Saltdogs (30-29) barely withstood a late rally to edge the Canaries (23-36) by a 9-8 score on Friday night.  After a two-run first inning, Lincoln added three more in the second for a 5-0 lead, but Sioux Falls got a Mike Hart solo homer in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 5-1.  Byrd launched a solo shot in the fourth, and David Vidal had a two-run single for an 8-1 lead.  After Long’s solo shot in the sixth, the Canaries scored the last five runs, including four in the eighth to cut the lead to 9-8, but they could not complete the comeback.

