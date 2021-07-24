Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in locating missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating Kenyon Brown, 55.

Brown was last seen 5 miles east of Dell Rapids on Thursday.

She’s described as 5′1 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at 605-367-7000.

