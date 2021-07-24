Avera Medical Minute
National Taxidermist Competition comes to Sioux Falls

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Competitors from all across the U.S gathered in Sioux Falls for the 50th National Taxidermy Competition this weekend.

This is not the first time this competition has taken place in Sioux Falls.

“Sioux Falls has been a very good destination for us. It’s very central with a lot of concentration of taxidermists in the midwest,” said Dale Manning, the president of the National Taxidermy Association.

All that participated are passionate about taxidermy.

“As a little kid I always wanted to do taxidermy and now here I am, this is a full-time job for me. It’s just great to be able to show your talents off and be able to compete for a national title,” said Derick Wenck, the president of the South Dakota Taxidermy Association.

There are two levels for people to compete in at the event, open division or master’s division.

This competition is a great opportunity for taxidermists to hone their craft and bring pieces back to life.

“Every fish, every bird, every deer that comes through your door, there’s a story behind it. Through taxidermy, you can bring that story out,” Wenck said.

There is a possibility that the 2024 World Taxidermy Competition could take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

