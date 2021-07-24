Avera Medical Minute
One of two Pierre drowning victims likely suffered heart attack

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hughes County Sheriff says one of two people recovered from the Missouri River near Pierre late Wednesday likely died from a heart attack.

An autopsy shows that Charles Serbousek, 60, of Pierre, likely died as a result of a heart attack prior to his body entering the water.

Six-year-old Joseph Serbousek drowned in the river.

The victims’ names were released Friday with the permission of the family.

Sheriff Patrick Callahan asks that the public and media respect the family’s privacy.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

