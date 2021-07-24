Avera Medical Minute
Stampede Alum Cole Sillinger Selected By Columbus With 12th Pick In NHL Draft

Second highest draft pick in Stampede history
By Zach Borg and Sioux Falls Stampede
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Stampede forward Cole Sillinger was selected 12th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday night during the 2021 NHL Draft.

He becomes the 7th former player to be taken in the first round by an NHL team, joining Thomas Vanek (5th overall in 2003 by Buffalo), Jamie Oleksiak (14th overall in 2011 by Dallas), Kieffer Bellows (19th overall in 2016 by New York Islanders), T.J. Oshie (24th overall in 2005 by St. Louis), Joe Finley (27th overall in 2005 by Washington) and Ryan Johnson (31st overall in 2019 by Buffalo).

Sillinger appeared in 31 games with the Stampede this season and led the team in scoring with 46 points (24G, 22A) with a plus/minus rating of plus-5. He was recently named the 2021-22 USHL Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot-183-pound forward has been a projected top 15 draft choice since the start of the season. Prior to joining the Herd, Sillinger tallied 53 points (22G, 31A) in 48 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2019-20.

The Stampede have now had nearly 50 players drafted by an NHL team with former stars Brent Johnson, Evan Nause and Cam MacDonald expected to be taken in rounds 2-7 when the draft continues on Saturday.

Fans can catch all the draft coverage on the NHL Network beginning at 10 AM tomorrow.

