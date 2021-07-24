Avera Medical Minute
STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: SF East, RC Post 22, Renner & Harrisburg Advance On Opening Day

Check out highlights from day one
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the chance to play in the Central Plains Regional within state borders next month in Sioux Falls, the State A Legion Baseball Tournament got off to a wild and fun start on Friday in Brandon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Top seed Sioux Falls East’s 6-1 win over Watertown

-Rapid City Post 22′s 4-3 rally win over Sioux Falls West

-Austin Henry’s steal of home lifting Renner to a 2-1 win over Pierre

-Harrisburg belting four homeruns, including two from Chase Mason and a six RBI day for Tyman Long, in a 16-4 win over tournament host Brandon Valley

In the winner’s bracket Sioux Falls East will play Renner at 5:30 tomorrow night followed by Harrisburg and Post 22 at 8:00 PM.

In the elimination bracket Watertown faces Sioux Falls West at 11:00 AM with Brandon Valley and Pierre tangling at 1:30 PM.

