Staying Hot, Mostly Dry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We had some showers and thunderstorms move through the area Friday night and some of which did become severe. The storms did bring some rainfall to the area, but nothing substantial. Rain chances are going to remain very spotty the next few days as the heat levels remain high... and it’s forecasted to even get higher heading into the beginning parts of the upcoming week.

TONIGHT: A cold front will continue to slide southeast, which will usher in some relief from the humidity. Skies will be mostly clear with a N wind at 5-15 mph becoming light and variable to calm overnight. Lows will drop back into the 50s and 60s, so a much more comfortable night.

SUNDAY: Although humidity levels will remain comfortable, it won’t last after Sunday as a warm front pushes through and dewpoints will creep back up. The front will also introduce the chance of some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into Sunday night. There is a marginal, level one risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms for portions of Central South Dakota, including Winner, Pierre, Huron and Mitchell. Winds will begin light, but increase to 5-20 mph out of the S. Highs will climb back into the 90s to near 100. Lows fall back into the 60s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Heat levels will be at its peak during this time and HEAT ALERTS will be needed during the time, so be sure to keep those heat safety tips in mind and limit your time outdoors if possible. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy and mostly dry, though there is an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday. Highs will be in the 90s and triple digits with temperatures in central South Dakota approaching 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. Dewpoints will be lower west and higher east. Lows at night will remain mostly in the 70s, so we won’t have much relief from the heat at night.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: Heat levels will come down and return closer to slightly above average. Although chances of rain will remain on the lower side, it looks as if each day from Thursday and beyond does carry at least a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will come back down into the 80s and 90s with lows in the 60s.

