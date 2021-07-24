Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

TRADITION CONTINUES! Top Prep Football Players Gather For Pigskin Preview Cover Shoot

Preview special airs August 19th with the magazine dropping that week
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not we are only four weeks away from the start of the high school football season.

That means we at Dakota News Now Sports plenty to “cover” in the meantime!

Some of the best talent in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota were in Sioux Falls today for our Pigskin Preview Cover Shoot. Our special previewing the upcoming season airs on Thursday, August 19th at 6:30 PM on KDLT. The 23rd edition of the Pigskin Preview magazine drops that week across the region.

Though we don’t want to show and spoil the whole cover, lets just say it is quite the tale for a couple of Tigers with with different stripes to tell in their hometowns!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in I-229 crash
Teen passenger 1 of 3 killed in fiery I-229 crash in Sioux Falls
Bodies of two missing fishermen recovered near Pierre
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
38-year-old Netfa Tristan Gay is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction, reckless...
Police: Florida man struck officer with motorcycle in downtown Sioux Falls
26-year-old Devontae Durden is facing attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm...
Florida man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Augustana's All-Time Leading Scorer Returning As Assistant Coach
Cody Schilling Returning To Alma Mater Augustana As An Assistant Coach
Preview special airs August 19th, magazine drops that week
Pigskin Preview Cover Shoot
Each homer in 16-4 win over Harrisburg in State Tournament opener
STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: SF East, RC Post 22, Renner & Harrisburg Advance On Opening Day
American Association member Sioux Falls Canaries logo
LUMP OF COAL: Canaries Can’t Complete Christmas In July Comeback Against Lincoln