TRADITION CONTINUES! Top Prep Football Players Gather For Pigskin Preview Cover Shoot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not we are only four weeks away from the start of the high school football season.

That means we at Dakota News Now Sports plenty to “cover” in the meantime!

Some of the best talent in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota were in Sioux Falls today for our Pigskin Preview Cover Shoot. Our special previewing the upcoming season airs on Thursday, August 19th at 6:30 PM on KDLT. The 23rd edition of the Pigskin Preview magazine drops that week across the region.

Though we don’t want to show and spoil the whole cover, lets just say it is quite the tale for a couple of Tigers with with different stripes to tell in their hometowns!

