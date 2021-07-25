Dangerous Heat Set to Move in to Begin the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The passage of a cold front did bring down humidity levels just a bit, but that will be short-lived as a warm front will be pushing through the area. Aside from that, some of the hottest weather of the summer, and for some a few years, will be moving in to begin the last full week of July. It’s more than likely HEAT ALERTS will be needed to begin the week, so be sure to keep those heat safety tips in mind and if possible, limit your time outdoors.

TONIGHT: A warm front will continue to push northeast through the area. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe north of a White River to Mitchell to Pipestone, MN line. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back into the 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: It’ll be another nice day with a mostly sunny sky, but in the afternoon and evening, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop, mostly across northeastern South Dakota. This area is under a level one out of five risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Winds will be breezy out of the S at 10-20 mph. Highs range from the 90s east to triple digits west, with lows in 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: This is when the peak of the heat will be as the ridge in the jet stream intensifies a bit. We’ll see sunny to partly cloudy skies with no rain chances expected. A cold front will move through in dry fashion Wednesday, which will shift the southerly winds to a more northerly wind. Highs will likely be in the high 90s and triple digits with some spots in central South Dakota approaching 110 degrees. Dewpoints will range from the 50s to near 60 west to 65-70 east, so heat index values will likely be in the 102-112 degree range.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: The cold front will bring an end to the dangerous heat and it will also bring in a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday night. The weekend so far looks quiet, but then models indicate some chance of showers and thunderstorms to begin the month of August. Highs will drop back into the 80s and 90s with lows in the 60s.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS: Here are some things to keep in mind if you plan to be outdoors the next couple days: Drink plenty of water, seek shade in an A/C environment as often as possible, wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, never leave your children or pets in the vehicle, always be checking on friends, family, neighbors and pets to make sure they are doing okay and if someone is suffering from heat exhaustion or illness, be sure to take right steps to cool them down and seek medical attention if necessary.

