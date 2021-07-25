Avera Medical Minute
Five More Stampede Alums Selected In NHL Draft

Brings total to a franchise record six selected in NHL Draft
By Zach Borg and Sioux Falls Stampede
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day after seeing forward Cole Sillinger taken 12TH overall by Columbus, the Stampede saw five more players selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Herd have now had 52 former players selected by NHL clubs all-time after Brent Johnson, Evan Nause, Cal Thomas, Arseni Sergeyev, and Cam MacDonald were taken today. This marks the most players the Stampede have ever had taken in a single NHL Draft.

Johnson (Pick 80, Washington Capitals) raised the eyebrows of NHL scouts everywhere this past season when he posted 32 points (11g, 21a) in 47 games as a defenseman. The Dallas, Texas native was named to the All-USHL Second Team for his performance and earned a scholarship to the University of North Dakota where he will suit up for the Fighting Hawks this fall. Johnson was a second-round pick of the Stampede during the 2019 USHL Phase I Draft.

Nause (Pick 56, Florida Panthers) played in 44 games for the Stampede during the 2019-20 campaign before the season was cut short due to COVID. He made a name for himself during that time, posting 17 points (3G, 14A) and an impressive plus/minus rating of plus-16. He was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team. Due to COVID, the White Rock, British Columbia native spent this past season skating for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL where he tallied 22 points in 32 games.

Thomas (Pick 171, Arizona Coyotes) played just 9 games for the Stampede during the 2020-21 season, but tallied 26 points (5G, 21A) in 23 games playing at Maple Grove High School in Minnesota. The left-handed defenseman is a University of Vermont commit and expected to return to the Stampede for the 2021-22 season.

MacDonald (Pick 160, Tampa Bay Lightning) was tendered by the Stampede in 2019 and he spent the shortened 2019-20 campaign with the Herd where he tallied 20 points (6G, 14A) in 44 games. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward stayed in Canada this past season due to COVID and recorded 17 points in 30 games for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL.

The Stampede are busy preparing for the 2021-22 season which begins on October 2nd in Sioux City with the home opener slated for October 9th at the PREMIER Center versus Lincoln. Season, group and suite tickets are on sale now by contacting the Stampede office at 605-275-4625.

