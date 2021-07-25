Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake

Nancee Bitz
Nancee Bitz(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen police believe they’ve recovered the body of a missing woman.

Saturday, police say someone reported a suspicious object near the west bridge area of Richmond Lake.

The Brown County dive team was called to the lake and confirmed a car was in the water. The car was confirmed as one in a missing person’s case involving Nancee Bitz.

The car was removed from the water and police recovered a body inside.

Police believe the body recovered is Bitz.

Nancee Bitz, 72, was reported missing by her family in April.

“You see these things on television, and it seems almost surreal that it’s happening in your very own family in little Aberdeen, South Dakota,” Bitz’s brother Bill Edwards told Dakota News Now in May.

Bitz had been living with her mother before leaving suddenly on Easter Sunday evening.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday at UND Forensic Pathology Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bitz’s disappearance is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Minnehaha County Sheriff's office asks for assistance in locating missing woman Kenyon Brown.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in locating missing woman
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53
Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53
Water
One of two Pierre drowning victims likely suffered heart attack
Crash on Interstate 229
SDDOT looks into I-229 safety following fatal car crash

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast with Austin Haskins
Sunday Evening Forecast with Austin Haskins
Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo &...
Evacuations ordered after grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica comes to Sioux Falls
Austin Haskins Saturday night/Sunday Forecast
Austin Haskins Saturday Night Forecast