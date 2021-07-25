Sioux Falls lacrosse team spreading awareness about the sport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stealth are trying to spread awareness about the sport of Lacrosse in South Dakota.

“Just want to bring more eyeballs to the sport, bring more awareness to the sport and just give our post-grad athletes a chance to keep playing the game they love,” Corey Mitchell said, the founder and coach of the Sioux Falls Stealth.

Alex Soundy is a forward for the Sioux Falls stealth and he didn’t pick up the sport until college.

“Ran into some guys that were on the lacrosse team and picked up a stick started passing around with them. The rest is history, loved it ever since,” Soundy said.

There aren’t many opportunities to play lacrosse in the midwest.

“I always wanted to play lacrosse as a kid but it was never really an option,” Mitchell said.

Corey and Alex have organized youth lacrosse programs since 2013 to try and give kids the opportunity to learn about the sport.

“It’s definitely something that I wish I would have had and been able to grow up with like some of these kids have now, so we’re giving them that opportunity to start young,”

Due to travel, equipment, and other factors, there are high costs for new lacrosse players. That’s why the Sioux Falls stealth have organized fundraisers and also have a GoFundMe to help with some of those costs.

The team will play their home opener next Saturday in Brookings.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.