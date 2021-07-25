STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: Renner & Rapid City Post 22 Remain Unbeaten, Pierre Stays Alive With Walkoff Homer
Renner beats SF East 10-5 while Post 22 walks off Harrisburg 2-1
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Renner and Rapid City Post 22 will play for a spot in the State A Legion Baseball Tournament championship tomorrow evening at 6:00 PM.
Aspen Dahl drove in three runs, Sam Stukel had three hits, and Reece Arbogast hit a homerun to lead Renner’s offensive onslaught in a 10-5 victory over Sioux Falls East in the first winner’s bracket game on Saturday night.
Following that Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 battled to a near draw, with Ryker Henne’s walkoff single in the 7th inning the difference in the Hardhats 2-1 victory.
In the elimination bracket Pierre kept their season alive with a dramatic three run homerun from Bennett Dean in the eighth inning that defeated Watertown 6-3.
Click on the video viewer to see highlights from those three games!
In the other elimination game host Brandon Valley end Sioux Falls West’s season with 6-3 decision.
