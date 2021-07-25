Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Sioux Falls Advances To Championship While Capital City Stays Alive

Sioux Falls defeats Harney 3-0, Pierre eliminates Timberline 11-8
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pitching has carried the Sioux Falls Little League team to within one win of a South Dakota State Championship.

Gavin Weir allowed just one hit and struck out 13 to help Sioux Falls blank Harney 3-0 in semifinal play on Saturday afternoon in Rapid City. In four postseason games thus far Sioux Falls has yet to allow a run.

They skip into Monday’s State Championship game knowing they will have to lose twice to lose the title. The championship is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM CST.

Earlier in the morning Capital City (Pierre) kept their season alive by eliminating Timberline 11-8. They will face Harney tomorrow at 1:00 PM CST in another elimination game for the right to play Sioux Falls in Monday’s champoinship.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Three killed in I-229 crash
Teen passenger 1 of 3 killed in fiery I-229 crash in Sioux Falls
Mike Lindell discusses his Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls August 10, 11 and 12.
Mike Lindell says his Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium will prove election fraud; experts have doubts
Water
One of two Pierre drowning victims likely suffered heart attack
Crash on Interstate 229
SDDOT looks into I-229 safety following fatal car crash

Latest News

Brandon site of 2021 State A Legion Baseball tournament
STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: Renner & Rapid City Post 22 Remain Unbeaten, Pierre Stays Alive With Walkoff Homer
Stampede alum selected in NHL Draft
Five More Stampede Alums Selected In NHL Draft
Stampede alum selected in NHL Draft
Five More Stampede Alums Selected In NHL Draft
Defeats Harney 3-0 in semifinals
State Little League Tournament Saturday