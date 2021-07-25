STATE LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Sioux Falls Advances To Championship While Capital City Stays Alive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pitching has carried the Sioux Falls Little League team to within one win of a South Dakota State Championship.

Gavin Weir allowed just one hit and struck out 13 to help Sioux Falls blank Harney 3-0 in semifinal play on Saturday afternoon in Rapid City. In four postseason games thus far Sioux Falls has yet to allow a run.

They skip into Monday’s State Championship game knowing they will have to lose twice to lose the title. The championship is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM CST.

Earlier in the morning Capital City (Pierre) kept their season alive by eliminating Timberline 11-8. They will face Harney tomorrow at 1:00 PM CST in another elimination game for the right to play Sioux Falls in Monday’s champoinship.

