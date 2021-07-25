Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica comes to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. To celebrate the milestone, a replica of the national landmark made a stop in Sioux Falls

The replica tomb can be found at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. anyone is welcome to come to visit and learn about the meaning behind the tomb.

The South Dakota Daughters of the American Revolution wanted to help bring this replica of the tomb to South Dakota, for those who may never get a chance to visit the tomb at the Arlington National Cemetery.

“Every year an integral part of the Daughters of the American Revolution is to do commemorative events, it’s part of our history, education, and patriotism goals,” said Debra Van Briesen, member of the commemorative events committee for the Mary Chilton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “This year is the 100th anniversary of the tomb of the unknown soldier so that’s near and dear to a lot of our hearts.”

The replica is a project by the group known as A CALL TO HONOR: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica. They also tell people about what the tomb symbolizes.

“The importance is we need to never forget the sacrifice by what this replica and what the real tomb represents and that’s the sacrifices of not only their lives but their identity for us so we can enjoy the freedoms we enjoy in America,” said Bill King, A CALL TO HONOR: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica Project Manager.

The tomb also represents a place for those who lost loved ones who could not be returned, to pay tribute and mourn. While those who guard the tomb make sure the soldiers’ spirits live on.

“The tomb guards have the best phrase that we’ve heard,” said King. “A soldier never really dies until he is forgotten, tomb guards are never going to forget, and we added to that with our own little saying, neither will we, because they did it for us.”

The replica tombs’ last day in Sioux Falls will be Sunday the 25th.

