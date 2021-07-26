Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday afternoon.(Source: KERO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy and four other people were killed in a weekend shooting in a San Joaquin Valley home.

Kern County sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson says the dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman.

Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

The slain deputy’s name has not been released. The Kern County sheriff is expected to release further details Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo &...
Evacuation order lifted following grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN
Minnehaha County Sheriff's office asks for assistance in locating missing woman Kenyon Brown.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in locating missing woman
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners...
California to require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for state workers
Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Arnolds Park closed Wednesday due to forecasted heat index
Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke impacts air thousands of miles away