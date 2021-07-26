Avera Medical Minute
Former Aberdeen swimmer comes up short in Olympic breaststroke final

Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after winning the final of the men's 100-meter...
Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates after winning the final of the men's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Olympian with ties to Aberdeen just missed a spot on the medal podium today in Tokyo.

Michael Andrew placed fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke final.

Adam Peaty of Britain won gold in the event, winning the race in 57.37 seconds.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands took the silver medal in 58 seconds flat and Nicola Martinenghi of Italy took the bronze medal in 58.33.

Michael Andrew grew up in Aberdeen.

