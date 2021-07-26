Arnolds Park closed Wednesday due to forecasted heat index

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arnolds Park Amusement Park is adjusting its hours this week due to forecasted temperatures in the region.

The Iowa park will close its doors on Wednesday due to the expected excessive heat index. On Tuesday, the park will be open from 10 am to 3 pm.

Temps are expected to reach 98 degrees in Arnolds Park on Wednesday. An excessive heat watch is in effect in the area until Wednesday evening.

