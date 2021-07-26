Avera Medical Minute
Arnolds Park closed Wednesday due to forecasted heat index

Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Arnolds Park Amusement Park.(Shane Trail)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Arnolds Park Amusement Park is adjusting its hours this week due to forecasted temperatures in the region.

The Iowa park will close its doors on Wednesday due to the expected excessive heat index. On Tuesday, the park will be open from 10 am to 3 pm.

Temps are expected to reach 98 degrees in Arnolds Park on Wednesday. An excessive heat watch is in effect in the area until Wednesday evening.

