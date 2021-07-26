Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities identify victims of fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the names of the victims in the fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls last week.

22-year-old Sean Morck, from Sioux Falls, 18-year-old Breeanne Gaffin, from Worthing, and 16-year-old Kali Johnson, from Canton, were killed in the fiery crash Thursday afternoon. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 2010 Mazda3, driven by Morck, was northbound on I-229 when it left the roadway to the right, struck a tree, and caught fire. The crash happened between Cliff Avenue and 26th Street exits in Sioux Falls.

MORE: SDDOT looks into I-229 safety following fatal car crash

Seat belt use is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo &...
Evacuation order lifted following grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN
Minnehaha County Sheriff's office asks for assistance in locating missing woman Kenyon Brown.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in locating missing woman
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Arnolds Park closed Wednesday due to forecasted heat index
Tokyo Olympics
Monday: Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympics on mobile devices & TV
Noem’s border visit comes with political opportunities
Kenyon Brown
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman