Authorities identify victims of fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the names of the victims in the fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls last week.

22-year-old Sean Morck, from Sioux Falls, 18-year-old Breeanne Gaffin, from Worthing, and 16-year-old Kali Johnson, from Canton, were killed in the fiery crash Thursday afternoon. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 2010 Mazda3, driven by Morck, was northbound on I-229 when it left the roadway to the right, struck a tree, and caught fire. The crash happened between Cliff Avenue and 26th Street exits in Sioux Falls.

Seat belt use is under investigation.

