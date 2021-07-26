Avera Medical Minute
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman

Kenyon Brown
Kenyon Brown(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are searching for a missing Dell Rapids woman last seen Thursday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Kenyon Brown left on foot without a phone and her ID on July 22, east of Dell Rapids. Kenyon is described as blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighing 100 lbs. Kenyon was last seen wearing a black shirt and jean shorts.

If you have any information on whereabouts, contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department at 605-367-7000 with any information.

