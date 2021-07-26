Avera Medical Minute
Canaries End Nine Game Homestand With Victory Against Lincoln

Birds avoid sweep with 6-5 win
By Zach Borg and Joey Zanaboni
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries wrapped their nine-game homestand with a 6-5 win vs. the Lincoln Saltdogs in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Mike Hart and Trey Michalczewski each went deep in the victory.

Angel Ventura (6-5) recorded the win for the Canaries. Ventura pitched six innings, scattering seven hits for four runs (four earned). Keenan Bartlett (2-5) took the loss for the Saltdogs. Bartlett went for 4.2 innings, surrendering eight hits and six runs (six earned).

Caleb Frare notched his seventh save of the season. Frare entered in the eighth and left a Saltdog runner aboard at second to end the game.

The Canaries offense was powered by Hart and Michalczewski. Hart’s solo homer in the second got the Birds out to an early lead. Michaelczewski’s three-run blast in the third erased a 2-1 Saltdogs lead and gave the Canaries a lead they would not relinquish.

Wyatt Ulrich recorded two hits and extended his on base streak to 47 straight games. He is now within nine games of the all-time American Association record (56 straight games on-base) held by Stephen Douglas. Cade Gotta recorded two hits and an RBI.

The Birds will hit the road for 13 games starting with a visit to Franklin, Wisconsin to see the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Starters for the series opener are TBA.

A live broadcast of all the away games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV. The Canaries will be back home August 10th at 7:05 pm to take on the Cleburne Railroaders.

