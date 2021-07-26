Charlie Valerio & His Canaries’ Teammates Enjoying Olympic Experience In Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN (Dakota News Now) - The three Olympians from the Sioux Falls Canaries are all out in Tokyo and eagerly awaiting their first action of the games this coming week.

Charlie Valerio is playing for the Dominican National team while DJ Sherabi and Mitch Glasser play for the Israeli team. We’ll have much more on all three this week during our Olympic Zone coverage on KDLT at 6:30 each night.

All three took part in the opening ceremonies and are still enjoying the experience together despite being on different teams.

