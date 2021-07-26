Avera Medical Minute
Crews continue to battle Minnesota grain elevator fire

By Cooper Seamer and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents in a Minnesota town are thankful a grain elevator fire was quickly contained Sunday and that there were no injuries.

The elevator caught fire Sunday morning in Clinton, Minnesota, and prompted the evacuation of everyone in a three-block area. The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched and mutual aid was immediately requested. The elevator office and grain towers became fully engulfed in flames. Crews are still working on what was the Wheaton-Dumont elevator.

The evacuation order was lifted Sunday night but the sheriff’s office still urges residents who may have breathing or health issues to take appropriate steps to ensure their safety.

Clinton resident Jennifer Dahmen says she evacuated as soon as the order was put into place and says she’s grateful for how quickly first responders got to the scene and started working on containing the fire.

“They’ve done an excellent job. The fire looks very small compared to yesterday, the day before. The day before there was nothing, and then yesterday the flames were shooting higher than the buildings were,” says Dahmen. ”It just went really quick. I mean, everybody was here, they took the fire down.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

