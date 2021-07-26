Avera Medical Minute
Crisp & Green brings healthy options to Sioux Falls

Crisp & Green opens in Sioux Falls.
Crisp & Green opens in Sioux Falls.(Shane Trail)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new restaurant has opened its doors in Sioux Falls. Crisp & Green had its grand opening on July 17.

The concept, which began in Minnesota, has made its way to South Dakota.

“Steele Smiley is the CEO and founder, he was involved in fitness concepts,” local franchise partner Paul Goldammer said. “He realized, ‘Hey, where’s a quick place I can go to get something to eat that’s good and healthy?’ Seeing none, he decided to start the Crisp & Green concept.”

The restaurant combines fast-casual dining with healthy foods.

“It’s salads, grain bowls and smoothies, primarily,” Goldammer said.

Goldammer says the vision goes far beyond just the menu. Crisp & Green offers fitness classes and other activities to get folks active.

“There’s a fitness aspect with the concept too,” Goldammer said. “The mantra is clean eating, clean living, just active, this concept really keeps you fresh, keeps you happy, keeps you healthy.”

Goldammer says emphasizing what you put into your body is one of the most important things you can do to improve your overall wellness.

“Clean food does help you have that energy and that stamina to make it through the day, to be able to go play a round of golf, or go to tee-ball with your kids, and make it through the workday,” Goldammer said.

Crisp & Green held its grand opening just over a week ago, creating a buzz within the community.

Goldammer hopes that is just a sign of what the future holds.

“It’s fun to bring that new concept to Sioux Falls and show people what people on the coasts are experiencing, to a larger part than maybe we are,” Goldammer said.

For more information about Crisp and Green, click here.

