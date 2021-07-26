Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding

Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.(Linn County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER, Ore. (Gray News) - A sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after she tried to help a child while paddleboarding in Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Courtney Couch was with her family on Foster Reservoir when she accidentally drowned.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that Couch was attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and didn’t come back up.

Bystanders were able to get Couch to the surface, but deputies and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Couch was an Army veteran and served with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

The sheriff’s office said Couch’s top priority was raising her young son.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson). On Sunday July 25th, Deputy...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo &...
Evacuation order lifted following grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN
Minnehaha County Sheriff's office asks for assistance in locating missing woman Kenyon Brown.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in locating missing woman
Kenyon Brown
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman

Latest News

Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn
Climbing to the top of the St. Joseph Cathedral
Behind the Scenes: See what it's like to climb up the St. Joseph Cathedral spires
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse