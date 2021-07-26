Extremely Hot Weather Moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers and thunderstorms in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota this morning. Those will continue to move out of here and we’ll see decreasing cloud cover. Mostly sunny by this afternoon, and it will be toasty. Highs will range from the mid 90s in the east to the low 100s out west. Heat Advisories will be in effect for northern and central South Dakota this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow, we’re going to be even hotter. Highs around most of the region will be in the 100s with mid 100s out to the west. When you add in the humidity, it will be even hotter. Right now, Heat Advisories are set to go into effect for tomorrow afternoon and evening. And that hot weather is going to be sticking around for Wednesday, too. In fact, we may dial up temps one or two degrees more for Wednesday.

Thankfully, some cooler air will move in for the end of the week. Highs will drop into the 80s by this weekend and we’ll bring in a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for Sunday and it looks like we’ll keep the 80s around early next week with a couple slight chances of rain.

