Minnesota officials urge shots as delta variant surges

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials are warning that the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 75% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases.

And they say it’s a serious threat to unvaccinated people as the state’s case numbers head back up. Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, says the delta variant has gone from causing less than 1% of Minnesota cases to over three-quarters in just a few weeks.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm made a plea for Minnesotans who haven’t been vaccinated to get their shots. She says breakthrough cases” among vaccinated Minnesotans remain “very rare.” 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

