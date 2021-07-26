Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating the death of a teen after his body was found at the Mitchell Soccer Complex overnight.

Police say the investigation began at around 3:15 am on Monday when they responded to reports of people breaking into vehicles. Responding officers learned the incident stemmed from a disturbance reported earlier at the Mitchell Soccer Complex.

Officers searched the complex for a missing teen and eventually found the 18-year-old’s body in a road ditch. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 18-year-old died from injuries he had received. Police believe the teen was ejected from the back of a moving pick-up.

Mitchell Police say the investigation is ongoing.

