Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are investigating the death of a teen after his body was found at the Mitchell Soccer Complex overnight.

Police say the investigation began at around 3:15 am on Monday when they responded to reports of people breaking into vehicles. Responding officers learned the incident stemmed from a disturbance reported earlier at the Mitchell Soccer Complex.

Officers searched the complex for a missing teen and eventually found the 18-year-old’s body in a road ditch. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 18-year-old died from injuries he had received. Police believe the teen was ejected from the back of a moving pick-up.

Mitchell Police say the investigation is ongoing.

