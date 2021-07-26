Only on Dakota News Now: Who killed Melissa Peskey?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 15 months before the pandemic started, a Sioux Falls area mother was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 70 in Missouri. Melissa Peskey was on a trip with her two kids at the time.

The investigation to find her killer faded from the public consciousness as we all focused on washing our hands, wearing masks, and social distancing.

Now that the pandemic has eased, we want to know the status of that investigation, and whether any progress has been made in finding out who killed Mellissa Peskey.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they do want to hear from people who might have any piece of information, however small, that could provide them a trail to whoever killed Melissa Peskey.

If you know something, they want to hear from you at 573-751-1000.

