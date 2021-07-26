Roosevelt Offensive Lineman Joseph Cotton Commits To USD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Practices for college and high school football teams will begin as early as this coming week. This past week the South Dakota football team got word that they’ll be getting some offensive line help from just up the road in Sioux Falls.

Roosevelt offensive lineman and senior-to-be Joseph Cotton verbally committed to USD this week. The 6′6′' offensive tackle, who wears number 66, was sold on the Coyote program and family atmosphere after a recent visit.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.