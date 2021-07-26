STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: Renner Clinches Spot In Championship With Dramatic Win Over Rapid City Post 22

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Manny Struck’s squeeze bunt in the sixth inning scored Andy Moen to break a four-all tie and put Renner Post 307 ahead for good in their State A Legion Tournament game with Rapid City Post 22 on Sunday night, with the Royals handing the Hardhats their first defeat of the tournament 6-4.

Renner clinches a spot in the championship game on Tuesday with the victory.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

In other elimination games Sioux Falls East knocked off tournament host Brandon Valley 4-3 while Pierre shut down Harrisburg 4-0.

Post 22 and East will play an elimination game tomorrow at 5:30 PM. Following that at about 8:00 PM will be Renner and Pierre. Should Renner win it would mean they would have to be defeated twice on championship Tuesday. If Pierre avoids elimination they would advance on to Tuesday and face the Sioux Falls East- Rapid City Post 22 winner first. The winner of that game would then play Renner for the title.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.