Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Harney Eliminates Capital City & Will Face Well Armed Sioux Fall For Title

Harney & Sioux Falls face off for title tomorrow at 6:00 PM
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team is one win away from their first state championship the one that started the 2017 team’s run to the Little League World Series.

This group can make a pitch that they might be on a path to Williamsport too thanks to their pitching staff anchored starters Maddux Munson and Gavin Weir. Sioux Falls has not allowed a run in any of their four postseason games thus far. They’ve outscored opponents 32-0 and gotten a no-hitter from both Munson and Weir.

Sioux Falls will face Harney for the title on Monday after Harney ended Capital City (Pierre) Little League’s season with 13-6 victory in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon. Sioux Falls won the first meeting of the tournament with Harney 3-0 yesterday.

Click on the video viewer to hear from Sioux Falls and see highlights from today’s Capital City-Harney game!

The title game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM CST. Should Harney win, by virtue of Sioux Fall being undefeated in the double elimination tournament, a second winner-take-all championship would follow at around 8:30 PM CST.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Minnehaha County Sheriff's office asks for assistance in locating missing woman Kenyon Brown.
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in locating missing woman
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53
Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53
Water
One of two Pierre drowning victims likely suffered heart attack

Latest News

Scores go-ahead and eventual winning run in 6-4 victory over Rapid City Post 22 at State...
STATE A LEGION TOURNAMENT: Renner Clinches Spot In Championship With Dramatic Win Over Rapid City Post 22
Scores go-ahead and eventual winning run in 6-4 victory over Rapid City Post 22 at State...
Renner Clinches Spot In State A Legion Championship
Canaries' Catcher In Tokyo with Dominican National Team
Charlie Valerio & His Canaries’ Teammates Enjoying Olympic Experience In Tokyo
Homers for Canaries in 6-5 win over Lincoln
Canaries End Nine Game Homestand With Victory Against Lincoln