STATE LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: Harney Eliminates Capital City & Will Face Well Armed Sioux Fall For Title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team is one win away from their first state championship the one that started the 2017 team’s run to the Little League World Series.

This group can make a pitch that they might be on a path to Williamsport too thanks to their pitching staff anchored starters Maddux Munson and Gavin Weir. Sioux Falls has not allowed a run in any of their four postseason games thus far. They’ve outscored opponents 32-0 and gotten a no-hitter from both Munson and Weir.

Sioux Falls will face Harney for the title on Monday after Harney ended Capital City (Pierre) Little League’s season with 13-6 victory in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon. Sioux Falls won the first meeting of the tournament with Harney 3-0 yesterday.

The title game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM CST. Should Harney win, by virtue of Sioux Fall being undefeated in the double elimination tournament, a second winner-take-all championship would follow at around 8:30 PM CST.

