Build Dakota Scholarship Fund continues laying foundation for workforce

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With growth in South Dakota seemingly inevitable, there will be a bevy of jobs available for specific skill sets in the future. To help train the next available candidates, the Build Dakota Scholarship program has provided nearly 2,000 students with the opportunity to graduate debt-free and enter the workforce in South Dakota. Program Manager Deni Amundson spoke with us about applying for the opportunity and the effort to recruit people from neighboring states.

