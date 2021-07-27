Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended people wear masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

The updated CDC guidelines called for indoor masks for teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status, in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

It comes around two months after officials had said masks were no longer needed inside for the vaccinated. But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said one of the factors in the updated guidance was, in some cases, the level of the delta strain of the virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people. For previous strains, infected vaccinated people showed low levels of the virus and were deemed unlikely to spread it.

With the more transmissible delta variant, “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said.

Most new infections continue to be among unvaccinated people, but “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in those who are vaccinated. The U.S. is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 hospitalizations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old
Kenyon Brown
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman
Authorities identify victims of fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls
Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Sioux Falls area realtor Melissa Peskey was shot and killed on a Missouri interstate in...
Who killed Melissa Peskey?

Latest News

Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his...
South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019