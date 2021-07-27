Change of plea hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Andrew’ case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A change of plea hearing has been scheduled in the case of the Sioux Falls woman charged in a cold case.

Theresa Bentaas faces several charges in connection to the death of her newborn son in 1981. She previously pleaded not guilty to to first- and second-degree murder, as well as manslaughter.

According to the Minnehaha County Clerk of Courts, a change of plea hearing has been set for Bentaas on Oct 8. In addition, a sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 2.

Investigators say Bentaas left her infant son to die on the outskirts of Sioux Falls. It became known as the “Baby Andrew” case.

It went cold until DNA evidence linked Bentaas to the infant in 2019.

