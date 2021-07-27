Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Change of plea hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Andrew’ case

Theresa Bentaas
Theresa Bentaas(Source: KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A change of plea hearing has been scheduled in the case of the Sioux Falls woman charged in a cold case.

Theresa Bentaas faces several charges in connection to the death of her newborn son in 1981. She previously pleaded not guilty to to first- and second-degree murder, as well as manslaughter.

According to the Minnehaha County Clerk of Courts, a change of plea hearing has been set for Bentaas on Oct 8. In addition, a sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 2.

Investigators say Bentaas left her infant son to die on the outskirts of Sioux Falls. It became known as the “Baby Andrew” case.

It went cold until DNA evidence linked Bentaas to the infant in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Kenyon Brown
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman
Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo &...
Evacuation order lifted following grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN
Authorities identify victims of fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Search continues for missing Dell Rapids woman
Search continues for missing Dell Rapids woman
Search continues for missing Dell Rapids woman
Search continues for missing Dell Rapids woman
Charlie Valerio, left, DJ Sharabi, center, and Mitch Glasser will take part i the Tokyo...
Olympic Zone - Canaries players prepare for Olympic Games
Sioux Falls area realtor Melissa Peskey was shot and killed on a Missouri interstate in...
Who killed Melissa Peskey?