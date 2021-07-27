Dangerous Heat Across the Region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Heat Advisories will be in places across almost all of the region starting this afternoon and lasting through the evening hours. Parts of western Minnesota will be under an Excessive Heat Watch. Highs will range from the upper 90s in the east to the mid 100s out west. Wednesday is going to be a very similar day with more triple digit high temperatures across the region.

We’ll start to see some relief move in for the end of the week. Highs will drop to near 90 for Thursday and we should drop even more, down into the 80s for highs by Friday and over the weekend. There will also be a chance for some much-needed rain Friday and into Friday night, possibly even into Saturday morning. Sunday is looking dry with highs still in the mid 80s.

Right now, it looks like we’ll be staying in the mid to upper 80s for highs early next week. Monday looks dry, but we’ll bring in a slight chance for a little bit of rain by next Tuesday and next Wednesday.

