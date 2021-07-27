Avera Medical Minute
Jackson Boe has fun on the mound for SF East

And he wins games too!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -He’s got the number and flow to be a baseball rockstar. “This is the longest it’s been and this is the best we’ve ever played. (So you literally haven’t cut it?) No I did not!” Sioux Falls East INF/P Jackson Boe says.

Though Jackson Boe’s teammates might tell you he’s more of a comedian! “He loves to do impersonations! From “Jimmy Neutron”, Carl Wheezer, he loves doing that!” Sioux Falls East INF/P Andrew Evenson says.

“Hi Jimmy how you doin!?” Boe says in his impression voice.

“He likes to raise his voice!” Evenson says. “(High Pitched) I can go all the way up to here! And then I can also drop it while I’m yelling.” Boe says. “He’s just a lot of fun!” Evenson says.

Just don’t get fooled into thinking that facing Jackson is a laughing matter. For as fun as he is to coach he’s that talented too. He can kind of do it all. He’s a bigger guy but he runs really well. He’s a complete package.” Sioux Falls East Head Coach Matt Storo says.

In Boe’s first year with Sioux Falls East he’s been one of their best bats while also providing a valuable arm in the rotation that threw a no-hitter in late June. “I don’t feel like I’m cemented in one different spot. I feel like I’m able to be versatile and do what the coach wants me to do.” Boe says.

“One day he’s out there hitting home runs. The next day he’s throwing no-hitters. He’s the biggest reason why we’re at the point that we are now.” Evenson says.

“I just try to bring life to the dugout and try to make it a little more fun instead of always having pressure.” Jackson says. And there certainly seem to be plenty of good times ahead!

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

