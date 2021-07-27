Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

McCarl wins again at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night

McCarl wins for 5th time as Ballenger and Taylor pick up first wins of the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great night for the races last night at Huset’s Speedway...

In the 410 Sprints it was Austin McCarl again... he’s been dominating all season. This was his 5th win of the year. His dad Terry holds the track record.

In the IMCA Sprint, Dusty Ballenger has been the points leader, and #2 finished #1 for the first time...

And in the Late Model Street Stocks it was also win #1 on the season for #71 Sean Taylor as he hangs on at the end in a close finish.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nancee Bitz
Missing woman’s body recovered from Aberdeen lake
Actors Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim, who played Almanzo and Nellie on the “Little House on...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant hosts actors from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ TV series
Kenyon Brown
Authorities searching for missing Dell Rapids woman
Mitchell police investigating death of 18-year-old
Authorities identify victims of fatal I-229 crash in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Jackson Boe has fun and has helped his team win for SF East
Jackson Boe has fun on the mound for SF East
Northwestern ranked #1 in NAIA football pre-season poll
Red Raiders are #1 in NAIA Pre-Season Football Poll
Sioux Falls Little League team advances to Regional in Indiana
Sioux Falls wins state title in Little League
Renner rallies past Pierre to qualify for Central Region Tourney
Renner rallies to eliminate Pierre at State Legion
SF East eliminates Rapid City Post 22
SF East eliminates RC Post 22 at State Legion Baseball Tourney