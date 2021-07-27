McCarl wins again at Huset’s Speedway Sunday night

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great night for the races last night at Huset’s Speedway...

In the 410 Sprints it was Austin McCarl again... he’s been dominating all season. This was his 5th win of the year. His dad Terry holds the track record.

In the IMCA Sprint, Dusty Ballenger has been the points leader, and #2 finished #1 for the first time...

And in the Late Model Street Stocks it was also win #1 on the season for #71 Sean Taylor as he hangs on at the end in a close finish.

