Noem orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Legislator David Lust

David Lust
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53(KEVN/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Saturday, July 31 in honor of former State Representative David Lust.

Lust served as a State Representative at various times from 2007 to 2018, including as Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014, and as Majority Whip from 2009 to 2010.

“I was heartbroken to learn of David Lust’s passing,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “He was a wonderful thoughtful man. He focused on the legal implications of every bill, not the politics of it. We’ll miss him dearly. Bryon and I are praying for his family.”

A memorial service for Lust will be held on Saturday, July 31, 1:30pm MT at The Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City.

