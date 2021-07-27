Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly slapping 1-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he allegedly slapped a one-year-old Monday night.

Sioux Falls police officers were called from a concerned relative asking for officers to check on the wellbeing of their family members at a residence in the 1300 block of W. 12th Street.

Responding officers say they discovered a one-year-old with a mark on their head at the residence. People at the residence reportedly told police they didn’t witness the incident but heard a slap.

47-year-old Charles John Ropp was arrested for abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.