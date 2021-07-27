Renner rallies to eliminate Pierre at State Legion

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pierre to an early 6-1 lead Monday night and appeared to be well on the way to a win that would advance them to Tuesday’s 4:00 game. But Renner struck back with the final 6 runs of the game and picked up a 7-6 win that meant they qualified for the Central Region tournament that will be played at SF Stadium August 4th-8th. Renner will play SF East on Tuesday and East (the host team for the region tourney) must beat Renner twice for the state title.

