Search continues for missing Dell Rapids woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kenyon Brown was last seen at her farm home just outside of Dell Rapids on July 22nd before she left on foot with no phone or ID.

“You never expect someone so close to you to go missing, the most difficult part is not knowing,” Tanner Barrett said, Kenyon Brown’s son.

Tanner organized a search party that met in Dell Rapids Monday. He asked the community as well as the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the search.

“We want to help in any way we can and we stand by the family in this time, it’s difficult for them,” Adam Zishka said, the patrol captain for the Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office.

The Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office has already searched the area surrounding Brown’s farm using drones. There is a possibility that she was picked up by another vehicle. This is why the search party was asked to travel to neighboring communities. They wanted to find out if anyone had seen her and to spread information that she has been missing.

Tanner is appreciative of everyone that is helping with the search efforts.

“Just ready to step up and really help out just at the drop of a hat is really comforting,” Barrett said.

He hopes that his mother is found safe.

“There is a lot of love for her here when she comes back,” Barrett said.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Office at (605)367-7000 or Crimestoppers at (877)367-7007.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.