SF East eliminates RC Post 22 at State Legion Baseball Tourney
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls East eliminated perennial powerhouse Rapid City Post 22 Monday night at the State Legion Baseball tournament 4-1 in Brandon. Andrew Everson pitched a complete game for East and fanned 4. They will take on the winner of the Pierre-Renner game at 4:00 Tuesday. East is already is the region tournament as the host team.
