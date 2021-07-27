Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls wins state title in Little League

Sioux Falls team advances to regionals in Indiana
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team is headed to the regional tournament in Indiana after beating Harney (RC) 6-3 Monday night in Rapid City in the title game. Harney needed to beat Sioux Falls twice, but it never made it that far. Sioux Falls hadn’t been scored on in the tournament before Monday night which shows how dominating they were.

The regional tournament starts on August 7th in Indiana.

