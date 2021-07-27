Wildfire smoke affecting in air quality in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we all deal with the heat a lot of people are pushing through the smoke that’s lingering in the air from the wildfires out west.

Sanford Pulmonologist Paul Berger says it was already a tough allergy season for many people and the lower air quality takes a toll on patients with underlying conditions, like asthma.

He says there are steps can all take to provide a clean breathing space.

“Maintaining a clean room, reducing the number of times you open your windows, recirculating your air using HEPA filters, and if you’re out for a drive, keep your windows closed and recirculating your air with the air conditioner,” said Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger says patients with underlying conditions should understand their limitations but adds that everyone should be cognizant of the air quality.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.