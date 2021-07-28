Avera Medical Minute
4 junior golfers crowned SDGA state champs

State championships conclude at Brandon GC
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -4 more state champs were crowned in the SDGA junior golf championships Tuesday at Brandon GC.

In the Boys 16-18 division Jake Olson backed up Monday’s 71 with a 73 and edged Jonah Swartz of Rapid City by one shot. In the Girls 16-18 Masy Mock of Mitchell shot a 78 to tie first round leader Reese Jansa at 152 and then won in a playoff.

In the 14-15 age divisions Nich Bothun of Pierre led wire to wire shooting a 77 both days and winning by 1 shot over Sawyer Sonnenschein of Fort Pierre. And Quinn Dannenbring of Mitchell did the same thing shooting an 88 to go with Monday’s 85 (173) and beating fellow Kernel Allison Meyerink by 3 shots.

